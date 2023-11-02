EAT This Week: Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s Turkey Pesto

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If anyone is in the mood for celebrating sandwiches (which, who wouldn’t), Friday, November 3 is National Sandwich Day. Don’t ask me how it all came about, just rejoice in the fact that you can join in the festivities by taking down a boatload of goodness in between two slices – and what better way to start than with this week’s feature.

Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s Turkey Pesto Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

A sandwich isn’t a sandwich without the bread. In this case, it’s a huge Dutch crunch roll, which is a great option for a sandwich because of its durability and the fun texture of its exterior crinkling. It’s loaded up with thinly sliced roasted turkey, sun-dried tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, pesto, and a spring mix of greens.

This dish is like a supernova of flavor exploding in all directions. The turkey is moist and delicious and is brought to life by the intensity of the sweet and tart balance from the sun-dried tomatoes. The bacon is fully out on the dance floor doing all its bacon things, popping smoky and chewy bites into the heart of the turkey, ratcheting up the protein profiles.

The spring mix not only brings a bit of texture, but also a brightness, that when combined with the earthy notes from the pesto, shoots a heaping does of freshness into every bite. And, if you can get each of the ingredients into your mouth (it is a huge sandwich), you’ll be rewarded with a mouthful that will have you already thinking about how you’re going to attack the next bite.

Since we are officially in November, it makes ever more sense to start building your way up to that Thanksgiving Day feast. I can’t think of a better way than a turkey sandwich on sandwich day. And it doesn’t hurt that’s it’s extremely delicious.

Cold Water Brewery and Grill is located at 2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For food menus and beer information visit them online at tahoecoldwaterbrewery.com or reach them by phone at 530-544-4677.