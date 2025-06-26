EAT This Week: Cutthroat Tavern’s 1862 Beast Burger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

With a name like Beast Burger, you have to be just a little bit intrigued, right? I realize that to enjoy this burger you’re going to have to go on a small road trip, but sometimes it’s worth it. And besides, with Independence Day barreling down on us, getting out of the basin might sound like a great idea.

Cutthroat Tavern’s 1862 Beast Burger. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In case you haven’t heard, the Cutthroat is back open, and this burger has quickly become one of their best sellers on the menu. In my opinion, what makes this burger top notch is the patty itself: a combination of elk, bison, boar, and beef. It’s charred pockets of goodness only add to the depth of the flavor which never feels or tastes gamey if any of those non-traditional burger proteins are giving you hesitation.

It’s served with all the fixings of your choice (lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion) on the side and joining the patty on the onion bun is locally sourced bacon from Park Ranch in Minden, melted white cheddar cheese and their house-made cowboy sauce. The cowboy sauce is their version of a barbecue sauce – not too sweet, not too smokey, but really hugs the richness of the burger just right, creating an amazing umami flavor.

I could eat this burger in my sleep, it’s that delicious. And speaking of sleep, don’t sleep on their fries (either regular or sweet potato). They walk the walk of having the right amount of crispiness outside in balance with the fluffiness inside along with a dusting of flavorful seasoning to go along with the textures.

When one of the owners says it’s their favorite on the menu, that’s probably a decent indication that you’re in good hands. Having tried it myself, I’d say those hands are about as good as you can get.

The Cutthroat Tavern is located at 14830 CA-89 in Markleeville. For menu and more information, visit them online at cutthroattavern.com or reach them by phone at 530-694-1862.