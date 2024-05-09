EAT This Week: Driftwood Café’s Chilaquiles

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Sure, I’ve written about chilaquiles before, but just like any other dish – no one is created equal. Whether it’s the sauce, the treatment of the eggs, or the garnished additions, there are plenty of ways to change this dish up. Case in point: this week’s feature from long-standing favorite, Driftwood Café.

Now, we need to point this out from the onset so you aren’t mad at me if you go looking for this dish after you read this. The chilaquiles is a special that is currently only served on Tuesdays. So if this gets those jowls foaming, you may want to put a reminder in your calendar now.

Driftwood Café’s Chilaquiles Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

If you’re familiar with the dish then you have a pretty good idea what you’re getting into, starting out with a bed of corn tortilla chips getting doused with a house made red sauce. On this red sauce, I’m told it’s so secret that the back of the house won’t even share the recipe with the new owners of the restaurant. It’s easy to see why it’s so protected because this dish starts and ends on the shoulders of that red sauce.

That mixture is topped with scrambled eggs (a little twist in the world of chilaquiles), a light crema, feta cheese, and fresh herbs. If you really want to ratchet up the party, add in avocado, bacon or shredded chicken – or all three – we’re not here to judge.

The flavors that erupt from this mountain are Krakatoa big. It somehow pulls off the balance of being creamy, tangy, salty, spicy, and crunchy all at the same time. And while you can really feel the depth and layers of the red sauce, the dish remains light and fresh.

I think a lot of that has to do with the wrinkle of the scrambled eggs. More times than not this dish is topped with fried eggs, but the airy texture the scramble gives, blows up how I’ll look at chilaquiles moving forward. I may just have to order it this way all the time now … I guess there are worse decisions to be made.

Driftwood Café is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way #1a in South Lake Tahoe. For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at driftwoodtahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-544-6545.