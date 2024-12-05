EAT This Week: Driftwood Café’s Classic Steak & Eggs

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When you have a classic establishment like Driftwood (they’ve been around for 60 years!), it’s only fitting to feature a classic dish like steak and eggs. And if you’ve been around town and had your fair share of this dish at other restaurants, you know this menu option at Driftwood is towards the top of the list.

All the components are straightforward, but each one is treated with the utmost importance. Their version features a seven-ounce top sirloin that’s grilled to order, two eggs any style, choice of potatoes (home fries or hash browns) and toast.

Driftwood Café’s Classic Steak & Eggs. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The steak is seasoned and perfectly juicy and if you’re one who loves those grill marks and that slightly charred flavor it brings, you’re in luck – this cut looks like a tic tac toe board waiting to be played (or in this case, eaten).

Hash browns (in my case) walk that delicate line of being super crispy and fluffy at the same time. And since I’m an eggs over easy guy, I always have to break them up so I can sop up the potatoes in that rich and ooey gooey yolk. If there’s any left, then that’s the perfect place to close things out with your toast. Pile the shrapnel on to make it one of the most iconic breakfast bites ever.

This dish is the perfect example that you don’t have to be extravagant to be great. Sometimes you just need that classic pairing to give you a warm hug. And when it hugs like this, you’re in great hands.

Driftwood Café is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way #1a in South Lake Tahoe. For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at driftwoodtahoe.com or reach them via phone at 530-544-6545.