EAT This Week: El Dicho Café’s Mountain Burrito

El Dicho Café’s Mountain Burrito

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re living and breathing, chances are at some point in your life you’ve had a breakfast burrito – or in my case, many. If you are someone roaming the streets having never tried one before, what are you waiting for? I’ll make it easy for you and introduce this week’s feature as the place to start.

Eater warning: this burrito is enormous. I’ve seen parking spaces smaller. All wrapped up in a carport sized flour tortilla is a concoction of egg, ham, bacon, chorizo, potato, and cheese. Yes, meat lovers unite because this is the breakfast burrito of your dreams. Each protein brings a little something different to the table, but in doing so creates a superb balance. Every item brings flavor to burn and uses every ounce they can muster to put the party on your palette.

Burritos can sometimes be a victim of their own rolling where all the ingredients get segmented out instead of integrating, but that’s not an issue here. Everything is melted together perfectly and when you add in some of their homemade salsa, there’s an added brightness that really complements each and every bite.

Do be afraid to order one of their fresh squeezed juices to go along with it. If you’re boring, go for the orange juice, but if feeling a little adventurous, try the orange, celery, pineapple, and chia. Might sound strange, but it totally works.

El Dicho Café is located at 3665 Tamarack Ave in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at eldichocafetahoe.com or reach them via phone at 530-600-0107.