EAT This Week: El Dicho Café’s The Lake Bagel

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If we had a category running in our Best of Tahoe competition right now that was “Best Place I Never Knew About,” I just might be placing my vote for El Dicho Café – which just so happens to be the subject for our feature this week. I guess I did know about it, but after having been there for my first time, now I really know about it – along with this dish.

El Dicho Café’s The Lake Bagel. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

I’m sure everyone has had their share of breakfast sandwiches. But, when they are cooked fresh to order with chorizo that is made from scratch, there’s just another level to the flavor it brings. But I may be getting a little bit ahead of myself.

Let’s start with your choice of bagel (plain, everything, sesame, or jalapeno). I was told that jalapeno is the way to go here and who am I to suggest anything different? By request, you can also ask for fresh sliced jalapenos to add inside. Between the bagel comes the aforementioned scratch made chorizo along with egg and melted cheese. Adding in a cream cheese smear was also recommended, and for good reason.

Just like Jerry Maguire that first bite had me at hello. It was creamy, salty and savory and with a touch of kick from the jalapeno bagel, a little bit spicy. The chorizo added its own level of spice – not with heavy heat, but from flavors that were downright ridiculous when they hit the palette.

This sandwich eats insanely fresh and if you’re looking for something to wash it down with, they have a handful of house-squeezed juices that might be even fresher. My choice: Green Juice. A combination of cucumber and celery that might sound unique but tastes amazing.

I’m sure not every dish I feature in this column is everyone’s cup of tea, but this one should be.

El Dicho Café is located at 3665 Tamarack Ave in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at eldichocafetahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-0107.