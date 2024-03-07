EAT This Week: Elements Eatery’s All The Way Benedict

Elements Eatery’s All The Way Benedict.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If this past week had you sick and tired of shoveling snow, then I have a great option for you to take a breath and enjoy a perfect morning in Tahoe. Yeah, Elements does have a great view of the lake, but I’m more talking about the combination of that with this week’s feature.

While the eggs benedict dish comes in many different shapes and flavors, I’m not certain I’ve come across an option that does it quite the way Elements does. It all starts out with specially made English muffins that get topped with a poached egg, their scratch made tomatillo hollandaise and al pastor pork that is hand shaved from their vertical spit. One can simply enjoy it that way as the “traditional” style, but you also have the option to order it “California” style (tomatoes and avocado). But, if you really want the full experience, you have to go with the combined style and make it “all the way.”

Elements Eatery’s All The Way Benedict. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

I’m a sucker for a poached egg – you should all know that by now – so this dish had me way before hello. When that richness is combined with the smoke and spices of the pastor, and then the subtle freshness from the avocado and tomato, then continuing with the tangy silkiness of the hollandaise, it’s like this menu crept directly into my mind and pulled out all the feels of what I want from a breakfast dish.

If you’re an eggs benny lover, this should immediately jump to the top of the charts for your next adventure. If you’re hot and cold on the traditional dish, this could be the swing vote that puts in firmly in the right corner. And if you’re not a general fan of eggs benedict, why are you still reading? Maybe, just maybe, it’s because I’ve tempted you to give this one a try. So what are you waiting for?

Elements Eatery and Bar is located at 3310 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. For more information and menu items you can reach them online at elementstahoe.com or by phone at 530-650-9004.