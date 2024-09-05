EAT This Week: Elements Eatery’s Fajitas

Elements Eatery’s Fajitas

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve ever been sitting at a restaurant that serves fajitas, then you know exactly what happens when they hit the dining room. That sizzling sound, the aromas, the second-guessing of ordering what you ordered versus ordering the fajitas – it’s all too familiar. This week’s feature is exactly that, and then some.

To start, we have to highlight the protein selections. You have the option to select al pastor, adobo chicken or veggies, but if you want to turn it up a notch, there are a few upgrades you can also order – even Chilean sea bass. But, for the sake of this week, we keep it straightforward and go with the insanely flavorful marinated and grilled chicken. I did ask what was in the marinade, but it’s a secret, so that’s always a good sign.

It gets combined with a sautéed mixture of bell peppers, mushrooms and onions and served alongside handmade tortillas for assembly. It also includes guacamole, cilantro rice, and beans that are scratch made after 14 hours of soaking.

I’ve already mentioned the chicken, but honestly I could take a five-gallon bucket home of just that chicken and live off of it for a week, it’s that tasty. Everything else is icing on the cake, which makes for a pretty delicious cake.

The freshness of all the ingredients is on full display with every bite. The veggies are crisp-tender, the rice packs a great flavor punch, you can feel the love put into the beans, and getting everything wrapped in a handmade tortilla is like a present waiting to be open on Christmas morning.

There’s subtle sweetness and spiciness with earthy undertones, but you get every bit of the fajita experience with every bite – no matter how you’re building each fajita. I think I need to go back for the amped up Chilean sea bass version – or birria – I shouldn’t be too picky.

Elements Eatery and Bar is located at 3310 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. For more information and menu items you can reach them online at elementstahoe.com or via phone at 530-650-9004.