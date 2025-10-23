EAT This Week: Elements Eatery’s Pozole

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

One of my favorite things to look forward to during shoulder season is the changing of the menus from summer to fall/winter. While I love the freshness and produce options that come along with the warm weather, I equally like the soup and stew brigade that arrive with the colder temps. This week’s feature is a perfect example.

Elements Eatery’s Pozole Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

It’s actually on the menu as “Big Bowl of Pozole” and it’s not kidding about the big – it’s a huge bowl and if you want to make it even bigger, add in the taquitos for a fun dipping experience. But we have to start with the pork. It is slow roasted with about 25 seasonings and fresh herbs for four hours until it is ultra tender and packed with flavor. It’s joined in the bowl by hominy, beef, cabbage, onion, radish, and lime and served with smoky chipotle salsa and a side of chips.

It’s hard to ignore the depth of this soup. While rich and comforting, it eats surprisingly light and the squeeze of lime helps to brighten everything up a notch. There’s also plenty of textures hitting the palette between the cabbage, onion and radish. Even with all these flavors and textures bouncing around, it’s still the pork that steals the show. Just give me a plate of that and put me in a corner and I’d be good.

With everything made in house at Elements, it’s hard to choose which of the new items I gravitate towards the most (there’s also a mole chicken and shrimp ceviche that are amazing). But given the cold weather of late, this soup has a soft spot in my stomach – literally and figuratively.

Elements Eatery and Bar is located at 3310 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. For more information and menu items you can reach them online at elementstahoe.com or via phone at 530-650-9004.