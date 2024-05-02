EAT This Week: Ernie’s Coffee Shop’s Mollete

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

As Cinco de Mayo draws near, I thought it would be good to highlight a dish that captures all the feels of the yearly celebration – it just so happens this week’s feature also tastes amazing. A Mollete (pronounced moy-yet-tay) is essentially an open-faced Mexican breakfast sandwich. But the version being served up at Ernie’s is so much more than that simple description.

Ernie’s Coffee Shop’s Mollete Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

I guess we start with the base of this beast: the bread. A French roll gets buttered and grilled then laid out on the plate before all the toppings come to play. A French roll for a Mexican dish? Hey, I don’t know how the French were able to claim this type of bread, but it doesn’t matter – just stay with me.

From there, a healthy (and I mean healthy) mound of chorizo, jack cheese and matchstick hash browns are added. That gets topped with 2 eggs (I prefer over easy), sliced avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo. When I say healthy mound, it’s probably better described as Freel Peak – the portion size is huge.

If you couldn’t guess by the ingredients, this dish is loaded with flavors and textures. Creaminess from the avocado and melted cheese peeks through on the front end, but it’s not be outdone by the spiciness from the chorizo on the back end. The pico lends a nice fresh burst and when the crispy and salty twins (a.k.a. hashbrowns) join the fray, it’s fiesta time.

I do have to say, though, don’t sleep on what that bread is bringing. It may be forgotten given everything loaded on top, but that slight grill and chewiness it has, really gives everything else a soft place to land and an equally pleasant balance on the palette.

Whether you’re celebrating the holiday or not, Ernie’s menu is loaded with Mexican food options that are good no matter what time of year it is.

Ernie’s Coffee Shop is located at 1207 Emerald Bay Rd in South Lake Tahoe. For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at erniescoffeeshop.com or reach them by phone at 530-541-2161.