EAT This Week: Flatstick Pub’s Mexican Chopped Salad 

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Have you ever been in the mood for the tastes of Mexican food, but didn’t want to be hit by some of the heaviness that can accompany many of those popular dishes that are super tasty, but also super filling? Look no further than this week’s feature – although, for the amount you get with this order, it could also be super filling. You may want to bring a friend to help you out, but if you wanted it all to yourself, I can certainly understand.

Flatstick Pub’s Mexican Chopped Salad Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The taste parade starts with freshly chopped romaine hearts that get combined with fire roasted corn, red onion, tomato, jicama, bell pepper, pepitas (pumpkin seeds), pepper jack cheese, fried tortilla strips, then topped with a creamy cilantro dressing.

If you were ever looking for an upgrade to either a green or Caesar salad, this is it. It’s almost like the two of those had a baby – only a baby that had way better features and personality. This vegetarian option really takes the time to highlight both textures and flavors.

The crispy-crunchy qualities that you get from the lettuce, jicama, and tortilla strips juxtapose nicely with the juicy-creamy options of the tomato, cheese, and dressing. The pops of sweetness that bounce in and out from the bell pepper and corn give you yet another flavor dynamic that dances around the palette.

If you’re concerned at all about heat, don’t be concerned here. It’s about the equivalent of an infant with a flamethrower. Seems like it could be dangerous, but in the end they’d never be able to figure out how to turn it on, so no harm will come from it.

This is actually a great option to accompany any Mexican dish and one I’d happily share with my significant other every time out. Although if she turns around and beats me Flatstick’s indoor golf while we’re there, I may rescind that offer.

Flatstick Pub is located at 4101 #101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and additional information visit them online at tipsyputt.com or reach them by phone at 530-443-4376.