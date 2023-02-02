EAT This Week: Flatstick Pub’s Quesabirria Tacos

This week's featured EAT dish is Flatstick Pub's Quesabirria Tacos.

Can we all just admit that eating tacos are fun? When was the last time you ate a taco and were flaming mad? I will interrupt you because I already know the answer — it’s never happened. This week’s feature doubles down on the fun and, as part of Flatstick’s menu refresh, is one of the most popular Mexican street food items added from their Sacramento location.

To walk you through the name, this dish is equal parts taco and quesadilla stuffed with beef birria — a melt in your mouth protein that’s spent a lot of time marinating in things like dried chiles, vinegar, garlic, herbs, and spices before ultimately getting cooked in a flavorful broth. That broth is essentially the consommé it is served with for dipping. Each order of four is served with a dusting of cotija cheese and fresh cilantro.

The tacos get a quick dip in that consommé before hitting the griddle, which caramelizes the outside, and adds a nice and crispy exterior. Inside, the birria is ooey gooey and dripping with flavor. Once you take all of that and plunge it in the consommé, there’s an extra level of richness that sends the taste into orbit.

If you’re like me and you can put away some tacos, be very mindful of your fingers — they may get injured in the consumption of these. Seriously. Put these in a machine gun and just shoot them at me because I can probably put them away as fast as they’re coming at me. Well, maybe not a machine gun. Sling shot, maybe?

What I’m trying to say is that, unless you’re alone, you may want to think about ordering more than one order. Believe me, there won’t be anything left over.

Flatstick Pub is located at 4101 No. 101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and additional information visit them online at tipsyputt.com or give them a call at 530-443-4376.