EAT This Week: Flatstick Pub’s Street Tacos

This week's featured EAT dish is Flatstick Pub's Street Tacos.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you are one that likes to ring in Cinco de Mayo with an annual Mexican food splurge, then this week’s feature is for you – actually, it’s a two-fer. So you’re not just getting one delicious taco option, you’re getting two.

While there are more street taco options at Flatstick Pub than just the ones being featured, having one meat and one vegan option seemed like the place to start. That way, everyone can get their taco fix and not feel the least bit guilty.

Stout-braised Carnitas: These pub faves really center things on the carnitas meat. Not only is it peak richness with supreme depth of flavor, it’s teeming with life when it dances around with the tomatillo aioli. It’s rounded out with pickled onion, thinly sliced radish and queso fresco cheese. And don’t forget the squeeze of lime. I’ve always found that no matter what, if you get served a dish of Mexican food with a lime, you have to squeeze somewhere. Anywhere. It’s like being brought a present and never even opening it.

The radish adds just the right touch of freshness and crunchy texture that it balances out the tang from the picked onion perfectly. And when you get the pops of saltiness from the cheese, its like that 100 emoji that’s underlined … only in real life … but for food.

Baja Quinoa: If you need to take the vegan detour, then this is your go-to route. You might be so surprised with the flavor that you won’t even miss the meat. Standing in its place is a seasoned quinoa that includes a little bit of onion, black bean corn salsa, then topped with a vegan chipotle aioli.

Each flavor pickpockets your taste buds a little bit at a time, but they never get too greedy. They all seem content across the board to just be exactly what they are and harmonize like a church choir. The little bits of corn provide all the bursting texture you need.

Their menu is set up to where you can order as many as you like. Or, order all and pick your favorite – then go to town with even more. It is a celebration, after all.

Flatstick Pub is located at 4101 #101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and additional information visit them online at tipsyputt.com or give them a call at 530-443-4376.