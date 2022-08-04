EAT This Week: Fox and Hound’s Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

This week's featured EAT dish is Fox and Hound’s Cinnamon Roll Pancakes.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If this week’s dish feature doesn’t get that kid deep down inside of you excited, then chances are that kid has packed their bags and has moved in with someone else because they surely don’t live with you anymore. Yes, while it’s true something like cinnamon roll pancakes is probably etched into the walls of the dreams of children, there is plenty to get excited about if you’re now in the stage of life that has to pay taxes.

Let’s start with the colossal-sized pancakes. While fluffy and spongy, the thing that stands out most is the fact that there is a cinnamon and brown sugar filling that is swirled about along with the normal pancake batter. It is topped with a healthy (well, maybe not healthy, healthy) dose of cream cheese glaze. Then, if that’s not quite Heaven enough, you get a sprinkling of powdered sugar.

You could ask me if this dish should also get a dressing of the common pancake companion of maple syrup. If you do ask, I will answer with this: yes, but only if you’d like to see your kid (or whomever will be eating this dish) bouncing off the walls like the Energizer Bunny after downing four shots of espresso. It might be great in the moment, but let’s just say it’s not necessary — the pancakes are simply delicious as served.

I don’t want to make this dish seem overly sweet — it’s not. There’s plenty of savory to go along with that sweet, creating a very nice balance. But, perhaps the best thing about this dish is the size. It’s just the right portion to where you can steal few bites (believe me, you will want to) and not have the person who ordered them stab you in the back of the hand with a fork on the approach.

Fox and Hound is located at 237 Tramway in Stateline (top of Kingsbury). For ordering and menu information visit them online at foxandhoundtahoe.com or give them a jingle at 775-588-8887.