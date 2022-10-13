EAT This Week: Fox and Hound’s Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict

This week's featured EAT dish is Fox and Hound's Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

This twist on the classic breakfast item is like two super powers coming together to fight the forces of evil – or in this case, hunger. I’m not sure where eggs bennie falls in your ranking of morning meals (or brunch, I suppose), but it’s definitely high on the list for me.

Starting from the ground up, the base of the eggs benedict should not be overlooked. The biscuit here is still fluffy and flaky without giving in to its toppings and completely sogging out – a great start. Then comes the cowboy of the dish, the desperado, throwing everything out the window and bucking tradition: the pulled pork.

If you know Fox and Hound you know they don’t mess around when it comes to their meat. The pulled pork used here is juicy, smoky, and provides texture to contrast the rest of the dish perfectly.

The poached eggs have the exact cook you need: whites just solid enough but the yolk creamy and silky. Lastly, the hollandaise cascading over each tower hits every note you want it to: slightly buttery but not too tangy, it plays off the smokiness of the pork beautifully.

They are served with a side of hash browns and while I don’t want to discount them, you might just want to wait to eat them until you see what shrapnel is left from the eggs benedict. Reason being? Mix whatever is left there with your hash browns and you’ll be happy you saved that for last … Not that I want to tell you how to eat your food or anything.

Fox and Hound is located at 237 Tramway in Stateline (top of Kingsbury). For ordering and menu information visit them online at foxandhoundtahoe.com or reach them by phone at 775-588-8887.