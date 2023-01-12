EAT This Week: Fox and Hound’s Smokehouse Breakfast Burrito

This week's featured EAT dish is Fox and Hound's Smokehouse Breakfast Burrito.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I think the mark of a good breakfast burrito is that you crave it even outside of breakfast. Heck, who am I kidding? I’ll eat any burrito pretty much any time of day so maybe I’m not the best burrito barometer. But, if any of you are similar to me, then depending on when you’re reading this, it might be time for this week’s feature.

You already know the presentation. Everything is wrapped up neatly in a flour tortilla and served with a side of Fox and Hound’s mild or spicy barbeque sauce. You can’t go wrong with either option. You may even want to ask for both and smuggle the remnants out for a later use. Trust me, it won’t go to waste.

What’s hanging out inside are familiar characters of a breakfast: eggs, cheese and hash browns. But, what sets this burrito apart comes in the form of your choice of meat. Whether it’s pulled pork, smoked sausage or tri tip steak, the restaurant does such a great job with all of their meats the decision isn’t an easy one.

Each bring a great smokiness and when they marry up with the barbecue sauce the whole dish just sings. You have all the great feelings of barbecue, and all the comfort of a traditional breakfast, but it’s when they come together that pushes this burrito to another level.

I’m sure you all know the flavors individually. But what you don’t know is the care Fox and Hound puts into their meats and how that care pulls out all the stops in the flavor department. However, if you do know, then I’m not telling you anything you didn’t already know.

Fox and Hound is located at 237 Tramway in Stateline (top of Kingsbury). For ordering and menu information visit them online at foxandhoundtahoe.com or reach them via phone at 775-588-8887.