EAT This Week: Frescana’s Surf N Turf Tacos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’ve seen plenty of surf and turn options on menus but I don’t know if I’ve ever come across an option that pairs them up in taco form. Regardless, this week’s feature does that very thing and it’s the thing I didn’t know I needed in my life until I had my first, glorious bite.

Here, the surf and turf comes in the form of perfectly seasoned (and cooked) beef brisket that gets married up with super plump shrimp. The proteins get topped with a heaping portion of Frescana’s chile-churri slaw and green crema. You also have your choice of flour or corn tortillas, so be sure to pick your favorite, sit back, and enjoy the flavor show that comes next.

Frescana’s Surf N Turf Tacos. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The juicy and tender tandem of beef and shrimp is an all-star duo and there’s no shortage of the amount you get – it’s packed in there. Each of them have the perfect compliment of crust to juiciness ratio while also being both the star of the show as well as the perfect supporting cast.

The slaw not only throws you a nice tanginess, but the carrots, cabbage and peppers provide all the textures you need for each and every bite. The green crema is the cherry on top and simply elevates everything it comes in contact with – including your palette.

Like with most tacos and my encounters with them, these were gone in record time. I wish I could have timed it and threw it out there as a challenge to the readers, but I’d probably find myself in taco coma trying to break any record that beat mine. Which, doesn’t sound like such a bad thing right about now.

Frescana Mexican Bistro is located at 3141 US Highway 50 Ste. C in Meyers. For general information, menu, or ordering, you can reach them online at frescanalaketahoe.com or by phone at 530-330-207