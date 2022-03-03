EAT This Week: Friday’s Station’s Chilean Sea Bass

This week’s featured dish is Friday’s Station’s Chilean Sea Bass.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

For me, Sea Bass is my equivalent to the rib eye — my favorite cut of beef. It has that perfect balance of fattiness that seeps into the meat to give you its best beef flavor. While the sea bass is milder and doesn’t have the flavor building marbling like a rib eye, it doesn’t mean it can’t pack the same type of punch.

But, before we get into the fish, let’s talk about how this dish is constructed. At the base sits a black truffle risotto, topped with fresh asparagus. Butter poached shrimp flank the risotto, which gets flooded with a shellfish jus lie. Then, the sea bass is placed on top and garnished with fresh parsley. It gives off that looks-so-pretty-you-don’t-want-to-eat-it vibe, but you know that isn’t happening.

Everything has its place in this dish. The fish, in all its flaky and juicy goodness, is the star, but what possibly steals the show is the jus. Back up the truck and load up 55-gallon drums of that sauce because it’s divine. Once you get the holy trinity of the jus, fish, and risotto, you get everything this dish is going for.

While black truffles might scare some folks away, don’t let it. The truffle flavor here is delicate and not overpowering. And with the jus seeping into the risotto, it fills in all the nooks and crannies, leaving it a sensory match made in heaven.

The asparagus gives an earthiness and slight crispness to the dish, while the butter poached shrimp provides a touch of sweet. I mean, butter and shrimp; you had me at hello.

This dish is very playful in all the ways you can eat it. A little of this, a little of that – constructing each bite to nab different flavors is part of the fun. But, just make sure you savor each bite because before you know it the dish will pull its best David Copperfield and disappear. That’s what happened with me, anyway.

Friday’s Station Steak and Seafood Grill is located on the top floor of Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 15 Highway 50 in Stateline. For more information visit them online at caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/restaurants or by phone at 775-586-4988.