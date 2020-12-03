EAT This Week: Fumo’s Ultimate Tahoe Burger

Fumo's Ultimate Tahoe Burger features a 1/2 pound of Kobe beef.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you were to compare Kobe beef to NBA player, it might be Kobe Bryant. Not because they both share a same name, but because both are all-time greats. All right, it’s not my most creative comp, but it’s nearing the end of 2020, so cut me a break.

Kobe beef, if you are not aware, is widely considered the crème de la crème of beef. So naturally, if a half-pound is hanging around in burger town, it has to be on the short list of must-try burgers. The patties here are hand-made and seared with that ever-so-important crust on the outside.

Crowning the burger is a righteously rich mushroom brie cheese that melts over the burger like it was Niagara Falls. Next in line of the stack is apple wood smoked bacon. Why bacon? Because, bacon. Duh. Topping the bacon is a nest of caramelized onions adding a slight sweetness and crunch.

The stack is nestled on a bed of arugula, which brings the peppery bite that also cuts through the richness of the rest of the elements. All of this sits in between my favorite bun of all time: the pretzel bun. Kaiser? Potato? Nah. None of them compare to the pretzel burger. You can’t have it all the time — otherwise it takes away the specialness. If saved for something special, like this burger, then it sends it over the moon.

The all-together bite doesn’t disappoint: juicy and beefy burger, smokiness from the bacon, creamy brie, and sweet and tart punching your mouth into an absolutely delightful submission.

If you name something the Ultimate Tahoe Burger, it has to deliver. Just like the mailman, it does. I guess if I was really clever I could have tied this whole article with a Karl Malone mention. But, only hardcore NBA fans might get that reference. Oh well, I guess I’ll just stick with Kobe – which if I’m talking burger, is not so bad.

Fumo is located at 120 Country Club Dr. No. 61 in Incline Village. For menu and up to date information, visit them online at fumotahoe.com or call at 775-833-2200.