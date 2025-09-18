EAT This Week: Gastromaniac’s Gnocchi al Pesto

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When someone tells you that they’re making a recipe that was handed down from their grandmother and that they’ve also been making this recipe with her since they were little, you know it’s going to be good. Such is the case with this week’s feature. And not only are these gnocchi good, they’re amazing.

Gastromaniac’s Gnocchi al Pesto Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Starting with the gnocchi, like many other great Italian recipes, it’s pretty straightforward. They are made from organic potatoes and flour and that’s it. And as owner Nicola Ambra’s grandma put it: find a good temperature of the potato and you don’t need eggs, you don’t need any other dairy – the gnocchi stay fresh and soft from their gold. From now on, I’m taking her word for it.

The pesto is a Genovese style sauce crafted from organic basil, pure olive oil, garlic, salt, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano cheeses, and instead of the traditional pine nuts, California Almonds round out the rest of the ingredients.

I’ve had quite a few gnocchi in my day, so I can confidently say that these are the best I’ve ever eaten. They’re so pillowy soft that I could just as easily cuddle up in a pile of them and take a nap. And because of that softness, each bite allows for the pesto to penetrate deep into the pores so you’re getting maximum flavor each and every time.

The sauce is vibrant and aromatic and does an incredible job of balancing creamy, salty, herb-y, and sharpness. And because the dish is finished off with additional fresh grated Parmigiano, you get a slightly nutty kiss that ties everything together beautifully.

Don’t worry. If pesto is not your sauce of choice but you still love gnocchi, Gastromaniac is set up to let you try any of their pastas with any of their sauces which means I now need to go back and find out which sauce I’m going to try the gnocchi with next. Any Bolognese fans out there?

Gastromaniac is located at 3091 Harrison Ave. #120 in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information, visit them online at gastrotahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-2110.