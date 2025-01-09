EAT This Week: Getaway Café’s Frank’s Burger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

As one of the most popular foods in America, the hamburger can typically check whatever box you need them to. You want specific flavors, toppings, buns (or not), or condiments and they have you covered. So, when you come across one that leaves an impression, you must take note. Such is the case with this week’s feature.

Getaway Café’s Frank’s Burger Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Getaway’s Frank’s burger isn’t named after any chef or server with a story, it’s actually because of the hot sauce used. The grilled beef patty gets a dousing of Cajun spices then topped with Frank’s hot sauce, thick bacon, avocado, crispy onion strings, lettuce, and tomato, all nestled in a bleu cheese bun. Picture a hamburger and buffalo wings having a baby and you get this burger.

To start, this burger is massive. If a regular burger was the size of earth, this would be Neptune only instead of being icy like the planet, this burger is fire. And I don’t mean in the sense of spicy, although it does give the taste buds a little tingle.

The hot sauce offers up a tangy punch, but never overpowers the flavor of the meat – they complement each other beautifully. The crispy onion strings provide plenty of texture and heightened flavor while the avocado gives you a tender creaminess to the whole dish. And let’s not forget about the smokiness of the bacon, which amplifies the Cajun flavors perfectly.

If you do order this burger, make sure to get it with a side of their popular onion rings – you won’t be sorry.

The Getaway Café is located at 3140 Highway 50 in Meyers. For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at tahoegetawaycafe.com or reach them via phone at 530-577-5132.