EAT This Week: Getaway Café’s Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Cheese

If anyone out there is happily celebrating Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (yes, it’s a real thing) this Friday, April 12, then I’m going to let you in on a little secret with this week’s feature. However, if you’ve been around for a while it might not be much of a secret at all. But for those that don’t know, the sandwich at Getaway is top of the food chain when it comes to grilled cheese.

Getaway Café’s Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Cheese Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

With this version, everything starts with the bread. Thickly sliced from Truckee Sourdough Company, it gets a healthy slathering of house made garlic butter and then loaded with fresh Parmesan before getting griddled to create an exterior that all other sandwiches would be jealous of. It’s packed full with three different cheeses (American, cheddar and jack) that melt together seamlessly.

The Parmesan crust is really what dazzles here. The crispy and nutty balance it brings in contrast to the ooey gooey creaminess of the cheeses lights the fuse to this flavor bomb. The garlic flavor adds just the right spike to amplify the rest of the ingredients but never ventures into scaring vampires away territory.

To maximize the effect of this dish, I recommend adding in a cup of their tomato soup because grilled cheeses are so much better when you get a sidekick you can dip into. Besides, dipping a grilled cheese into tomato soup is like taking a stroll down memory lane … a very delicious memory lane.

The Getaway Café is located at 3140 Highway 50 in Meyers. For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at tahoegetawaycafe.com or reach them by phone at 530-577-5132.