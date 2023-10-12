EAT This Week: Getaway Café’s Smashed Avocado Toast

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you think you’ve had all the variations of an avocado toast, or that even all avocado toast dishes are fairly created equal, then you haven’t tried this week’s feature. I’m not sure of this dish’s exact distinction should be (king, godfather, and so forth), but it definitely should be mentioned in the same breath as any other avocado toast hierarchy.

Getaway Café’s Smashed Avocado Toast. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Let’s build the dish from the bottom up, starting with the toast. A good base will go a long way, and this is about as solid a construction as you can find. A thick cut piece of sourdough not only gets a crusting of Parmesan on one side, but a healthy dosing of melted jack and cheddar cheeses on the other.

A hearty portion of fresh avocado gets smashed over the slice and then a layering of tomato, red onion, bacon, and sprouts are added. You have the option to include an egg, and at this point, how can you not. The finished product is not a timid approach – it is a huge portion and pronounced in presentation.

First off, if you have the egg, let it ooze – otherwise why did you get it? Once that seeps into the nooks and crannies, you’re probably dialing up the knife and fork, but if you’re savage enough to pick it up and go that route, more power to you.

The freshness of the avocado and tomato are what immediately jump out. The smokiness from the bacon and sweetness from the sautéed onions add richness and depth, but I keep going back to that base. The toast seems to just wrap everything up in a big bear hug and let’s all the ingredients know they are safe in its presence. And from the crusting of the Parmesan to the slight crunch of the sprouts, you get plenty of texture to go around.

I’m not certain if this dish falls better under a breakfast or lunch item, but I don’t think it really matters. It’s really a fit for any time of day – or any hunger craving.

The Getaway Café is located at 3140 Highway 50 in Meyers. For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at tahoegetawaycafe.com or reach them via phone at 530-577-5132.