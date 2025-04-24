EAT This Week: Grand Central Pizza & Pasta’s BBQ Chicken Pizza

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re any kind of pizza lover, at some point you’ve probably dabbled a bit in different flavors and tried pizzas that are similar to this week’s feature. But I will tell you that this version coming out of the kitchen at Grand Central is one of the top-tasting options I’ve ever had and it’s the subtle variations that make it stand out.

Grand Central Pizza & Pasta’s BBQ Chicken Pizza. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

All the dough for the pizza is made fresh daily and hand-tossed before the toppings are applied. The toppings here start with tender chicken breast that is first marinated in oil and spices. It is married up with barbecue sauce, bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, and sliced green onion.

One of the main differences with this version comes in the choice of onion. Most of the time you’re seeing red onion which can lead to a little bit of a sweeter pie, but the green onion here gives off a much fresher vibe while still maintaining a bit of a crunchy texture and I’m a big fan of the swap.

The chicken is juicy and loaded with flavor and when married up with bacon, well, do I really need to tell you about the impact bacon has on any dish? It actually amplifies the smokiness of the cheddar, which is also one of the changes that helps to set this pizza apart from its counterparts.

If this is a flavor that you tend to gravitate towards when you order pizza, you owe it to yourself to try out this option. It stays true enough to the main vision while giving you just enough change (for the better, in my opinion) to feel like it’s something different.

Grand Central Pizza & Pasts is located at 2229 Lake Tahoe Blvd. E in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information, you can reach them online at grandcentralpizza.delivery or via phone at 530-544-1308.