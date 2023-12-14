EAT This Week: Grand Central Pizza & Pasta’s Whole Station

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re the one around the house that does most of the cooking and baking around the holidays, then this week’s feature might be coming at the perfect time. Why? Because you don’t have to cook to enjoy. Heck, you don’t even need to leave your house because they’ll deliver it to you (yes, even if you live in N Upper Truckee).

Grand Central Pizza & Pasta’s Whole Station. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

As one of Grand Central’s most popular pizzas, the Whole Station has a little something for everyone. Everything starts out with dough that’s made fresh a couple times each day. It gets hand-tossed before getting a slathering of their house made sauce then topped with cheese, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, bell peppers, and onions, then cooked in their brick oven.

If it sounds like a lot, it is. This pie is loaded. The large weighs in at around five pounds and if I were to pick it up and swing it at you, it might even knock you out. Not that anyone wants to be swinging around a freshly made a pizza, but you get my drift.

The onions and the bell peppers add great texture and a little pop of sweetness. The murders row of meats are a perfect compliment to one another, each bringing a little something different to the party. The crust is the flawless combination of chewy and crispy in all the right places and the sauce is just the right amount to where it covers each slice but never takes over with too much.

It’s easy to see why this is one of their customer’s favorites. With all the ingredients fresh and never frozen, each bite seems effortless and packed with flavor. Now, if I can just get my wife to agree to pizza instead of having to cook a big holiday dinner, it would be the happiest of holidays.

Grand Central Pizza & Pasts is located at 2229 Lake Tahoe Blvd. E in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information you can reach them online at grandcentralpizza.delivery or by phone at 530-544-1308.