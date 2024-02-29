EAT This Week: Gus’ Open Pit Barbecue’s “LATS” 

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re a connoisseur of game day foods like chicken wings, then this week’s feature will be a game changer. Not just because of it’s similarity to chicken wings, but also the process to get there and the end result.

To start, LATS is short for legs and thighs. Being a darker meat, you get a much more richer flavor than your standard everyday chicken breast. So basically it’s everything you love about wings, but supersized and easier to get to.

Gus’ Open Pit Barbecue’s “LATS” in Incline Village, Nev. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The process is pretty simple. The chicken gets a smoke bath for about one and a half hours over their open pit grill. Gus’ uses red oak as their wood of choice, which helps to impart a very mellow sweet smoke flavor. Once they’ve spent their time over the smoke, they get dropped on a screaming hot grill, which gives you the nice pockets of char to finish out the cooking.

From there, the customer has the option to choose the sauce to be tossed in: buffalo, Asian, regular barbecue, or spicy barbecue. Or, if you want to get really creative, go ahead and mix and match your sauces like buffalo-Asian. It may sound funky, but you’re taste buds will thank you.

The cooking process is the key to this dish. The low and slow smoke blanket keeps all that moisture locked in while the flash heat on the grill provides the texture. You can’t go wrong with any of the sauces because the chicken is so juicy and delicious, you won’t have any trouble mowing through these at your table.

If you indeed are a fan of wings, you might want to think about an order all to yourself. My guess is once you try them, sharing the rest of the basket might not be in your best interest.

Gus’ Open Pit Barbecue is located at 930 Tahoe Blvd in Incline Village. For more information and menu items you can reach them online at gusbbqtahoe.net or by phone at 775-831-4487.