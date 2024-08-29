EAT This Week: Gus’ Open Pit Barbecue’s Tri Tip Plate

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve never heard of Santa Maria-style barbecue, then you may be missing out on some of the best barbecue out there. I was born and raised in the foothills of California and this style (which stems from ranchers living around the Santa Maria area of California) has been prevalent throughout my entire life. So when you have a restaurant that pushes this as their foundation like the one in this week’s feature, you can bet I’m excited about it.

Tri tip, the crowned jewel of Santa Maria barbecue meats, is the focal point here. While there are some parts of the country that still have no idea what this cut of meat is, us folks in the west know exactly the gem that is this cut of beef. It gets a dry rub of their house made seasoning before going on the open pit over oak wood for a smoke and sear combination that locks in the flavor and juices while getting the perfect cook all the way through.

Gus’ Open Pit barbecue’s tri tip plate. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

It is sliced to order in one-third pound servings and topped with their scratch made pico de gallo. You have the option to add sauce, but if you do, please be sure to give a couple bites up to the barbecue gods and just taste the flavor of meat before doing so – it deserves a stand-alone salivation.

The plate option is also served with garlic bread and choice of two sides. From mac n cheese to barbecue beans to grilled veggies or salad and everything in between, there is an option for everyone’s taste buds no matter what age you are.

This plate doesn’t hold back – ether in portion or flavor. So, if you’re still feeling hungry after this trip you either have a hollow leg or didn’t eat the whole thing. Which, if it’s the latter, I will gladly take home your leftovers.

Gus’ Open Pit Barbecue is located at 930 Tahoe Blvd in Incline Village. For more information and menu items you can reach them online at gusbbqtahoe.net or by phone at 775-831-4487.