EAT This Week: Himmel Haus’ Schnitzel

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

With Oktoberfest celebrations in full swing, it’s high time to join in the fun with a taste of one of the classic German dishes: schnitzel. And there’s no better option in all of Tahoe to do both than at Himmel Haus.

The first step in ordering this dish is to select your protein. You have your choice of chicken, pork or veal – each getting pounded thin before breaded and fried then served alongside mashed potatoes and rotkohl (pickled red cabbage). You have the option to smother the schnitzel in their Jaeger sauce, and if I could raise your hand for you, I would – it’s a must add. The sauce is limited each night so if you snooze when ordering, you may lose if you want to add it in out of jealously once you see your dining partner order it and taste it for yourself.

Himmel Haus’ Schnitzel. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Jaeger in German translates to hunter so don’t fear that your meat is going to get doused in Jägermeister – it’s not. Instead, rich and silky mushroom and onion gravy cover the protein and adds a chef’s kiss to every bite.

Amazingly, the gravy doesn’t mute the crispy exterior so not only are you getting flavor bombs off the top rope, but texture elbows to the palette. It’s also surprisingly light so don’t worry about feeling like you’re going to need a wheelbarrow to carry you out…although if you have too many German beers and cocktails, you might feel that way, regardless.

The meat is super tender and juicy and don’t hesitate to grab a swipe of potatoes and cabbage to go along with it. The potatoes are perfectly creamy and the cabbage packs a beautiful bright tanginess (along with an additional texture) that plays off the other flavors superbly.

If you’ve never experienced German food, this is definitely your opportunity to take a stab – especially during Oktoberfest. Prost!

Himmel Haus is located at 3819 Saddle Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information visit them online at himmelhausslt.com or reach them by phone at 530-314-7665.