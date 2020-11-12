EAT This Week: Inclined Burgers’ Double Inclined Burger

Incline Burgers' Double Inclined Burger.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Ever get one of those primal cravings for a great burger? Yeah, I get those all the time. It’s kind of annoying to get them as often as I do, but when I’m able to quench that hunger, it is oh so glorious — and diving into this burger is as glorious as it gets.

If you’re going to go big with a double burger, you have to dive into the full experience and go full ham — A.K.A.: get the add-ons. For this tasting, we added a fried egg, avocado, and a burger’s best friend, bacon.

The regulars sitting around the bun are melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and special sauce. Each patty of the double up is a quarter-pound, giving you a full half-pound of meat that is done to perfection on the flat top — which is probably the secret to this burger.

The onions are added to the patties right away so they sweat into the burger, infusing a caramelized flavor into the meat. Combine that with the char on the outside sealing in the juiciness of the beef and the first bite seems to ooze flavor and drip aroma.

All the fresh ingredients own their role in this flavor tale. The patties are always hand-pressed, giving them those slight abnormalities for the cheese to seep into. And once you hit that pocket of the fried egg that streams all that richness into the rest of burger, you may need to watch your fingers so your mouth doesn’t take one off.

Even with all the elements between the buns, the burger holds up quite well between the slightly toasted buns. Yeah, it makes for a mouthful, but the best burgers always are. Isn’t that what keeps those cravings coming back?

Inclined Burgers and Brews is located at 901 Tahoe Blvd. in Incline Village. For more information visit them at inclinedburgersandbrew.com or give them a call at 775-298-7909.