EAT This Week: Inclined Burgers’ Fried Chicken Biscuit

I know what you might be thinking: why are you featuring their fried chicken when they are clearly famous for their burgers? Well, I have featured a couple of their burgers before (both amazing) and I thought it might be nice to zag this week and go with something a little different.

Inclined Burgers’ Fried Chicken Biscuit. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Let’s start by focusing on the two items in the name. The buttermilk biscuit is huge, and I guess it has to be to handle a full hand-breaded piece of fried chicken. It walks the flaky and buttery road right down the middle with equal parts shining together.

The fried chicken does something similar with its crispy exterior and juicy interior and when you throw in a gooey piece of melted cheddar, it’s a combination I didn’t know I needed in my life until I had it – and I haven’t even gotten to the fried egg and bacon yet. Throw in a touch of honey butter and this is a breakfast item that can easily rocket towards the top of the charts.

While I mention the partnership of the chicken and cheese, I can’t overlook the duo of the chicken and bacon. They get along like they’ve been married for 50 years and when that honeyed sweetness kicks in on the back end, it’s everything you need to start you’re morning – whether you knew it or not.

I would say this is a breakfast of Champions, but Wheaties beat me to it. How about a breakfast of Winners? I guess that means you win when you order it … yeah, that sounds about right.

Inclined Burgers has two locations in the Tahoe-Truckee region: 901 Tahoe Blvd in Incline Village and 7001 Northstar Dr STE 7115 in Truckee (Northstar). For menu, hours, all locations, or general information, visit them online at inclinedburgersandbrew.com .