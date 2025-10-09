EAT This Week: JWB Prime Steak & Seafood’s Happy Hour Specials

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Who doesn’t like a happy hour? Given the cost of everything else these days, being able to eat out at a discount – especially during a time when the visitor crowds have died down – sounds like an amazing night out. So for this week’s feature, we’re going to change it up a bit and highlight a few options on the Happy Hour menu at JWB.

Carne Asada Toast: Think of this dish as a Mexican spin on a classic crostini. The base of grilled bread remains intact, but after that the dish asks you to buckle up for the ride. Supremely seasoned and grilled carne asada (beef) is piled high along with caramelized onions, tomato relish, cotija cheese, fresh cilantro and served with a side of salsa.

JWB Prime Steak & Seafood’s Carne Asada Toast. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The beef is delicately tender and quite abundant for a happy hour plate. Doubling down on the tomato (relish plus the salsa) is one of the highlights. Not only does it marry up well with the carne asada, but adds layers of depth.

Cheese Board: Always one of my favorites because I can build my own bites, this offering comes with a selection of three cheeses, soppressata, Italian salami, prosciutto, honey, a selection of olives, and perhaps my favorite thing on the plate: a brie grilled cheese.

JWB Prime Steak & Seafood’s Cheese Board Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

I found myself taking the base flavor of the grilled cheese (rich and creamy) and piling on any one of the meats and topping with blue cheese and a dollop of honey. It wasn’t quite flavor overload, but it did take my taste buds to happy town. I think with a cheese board, there are no bad bites to be had so pick your piquant and let it rip.

Happy Hour at JWB runs Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and in addition to the happy hour food menu, patrons can enjoy one of their handcrafted cocktails for only $10. Choose from offerings like the Caribbean Mule (a tropical spin on the Moscow Mule) or their Cucumber Gimlet (refreshing with a citrus kick). Whatever food you choose, there is a pairing to be had – just ask their bartender.

JWB Prime Steak & Seafood is located within the Margaritaville Resort at 4130 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit margaritavilleresorts.com or reach the restaurant via phone at 530-544-5400.