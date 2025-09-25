EAT This Week: Kung Pao Hustle’s Kung Pao Chicken

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

You have to think that in a place named Kung Pao Hustle their Kung Pao Chicken is going to be lights out, right? Well, that kind of thinking is absolutely certain when it comes to this week’s feature. Not only does it check all the boxes of the popular Chinese dish, but it does so in emphatic fashion.

Kung Pao Hustle’s Kung Pao Chicken Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

This version gives you a combination of chicken, onions, celery, chiles, peanuts, and peppers fired in a hot wok along with their house-made Kung Pao sauce and splashes of sesame oil and Shaoxing wine. The portion is large, but the flavor is even larger, led by the distinct flavor of the sauce.

The little sweet, little salty, little tangy concoction is thick and rich and coats every item in the bowl perfectly. The additions of black soy vinegar and roasted Sichuan peppercorns are what really set this sauce apart and you can feel that uniqueness in every bite.

It wouldn’t be Kung Pao if it didn’t have some heat, so yes, this dish is spicy, but it’s balanced out nicely by savory and sweet flavors, too. You also have plenty of textures to go around, courtesy of the peanuts and celery, so every bite yields a crisp or crunchy component.

One of the best things about this dish is its accessibility. Because Kung Pao Hustle is set up as grab and go style restaurant, you can be dreaming of Chinese food as your shift ends at work and pick it up on your way home and not miss out on any flavor or experience. A perfect option for those nights you don’t want to cook.

Kung Pao Hustle is located at 2100 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. You can reach them by phone at 530-420-8424.