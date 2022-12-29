EAT This Week: Lake Tahoe Pizza Company’s Acapulco Gold

This week's featured EAT dish is Lake Tahoe Pizza Company's Acapulco Gold.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When you have a pizza that has been on a menu since 1977, it has to be doing something right. The family-owned Lake Tahoe Pizza Company will be celebrating their 50th anniversary slinging pies in 2023, so the flavor of this offering is rooted in history — a deep and delicious history.

But, this pizza is unlike any of their others. Their play on a taco pizza features a special corn blend dough. The blend of cornmeal and flour is what helps this pie hold up in their specialty cooking pans for “hand-cooking” in their heat-regulated ovens. Very little oil is used in the dough due to the oven temps so what you end up with is a crust that might be closer to bread than traditional crust, leaving it super light and airy.

A house-made picante sauce sits in for the traditional marinara and gives you the base layer for everything else to be added. Spicy ground beef, onions, bell pepper, olives, sharp cheddar, and mozzarella cheese are all invited to the party. Once out of the oven, fresh slices of avocado and chopped tomatoes are added. With the deeper sides of the cooking pan, a fold-over of the crust in a pie technique gives this a very unique look.

With each bite, the flavor explodes. The addition of the creamy avocado sends it over the top. But, if you’re up to get a little higher, add some of their hot sauce and really send it.

I’m always a fan of pizza on New Year’s Eve because who wants to spend the evening making dinner when there’s a fun night ahead? Happy 2023, everyone.

Lake Tahoe Pizza Co. is located at 1168 Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and more information visit them online at laketahoepizzaco.com or by phone at 530-544-1919.