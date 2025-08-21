EAT This Week: Lakeside Beach Patio & Grill’s BBQ Peach Burger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

With summer winding down, this week’s feature is a good reminder on just how great the warm weather and a grilled burger go together. Throw in the backdrop of being right on the beach in Tahoe, and the summer vibes start bursting at the seams.

For this dish, a half-pound all beef patty is grilled and laced with melted cheddar cheese before joining lettuce, tomato, pickles, and an onion ring on a potato bun. It’s also slathered with a house made peach barbecue sauce and garnished with a fresh slice of peach and served with a side of fries.

Lakeside Beach Patio & Grill’s BBQ Peach Burger. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

If the ingredients sound familiar, it’s somewhat of a spin on a western cheeseburger. But here, the usually rich and smoky barbecue sauce is replaced with a much lighter and slightly sweeter version and it’s a perfect fit – especially for … wait for it … summertime.

The char on the outside of the patty combined with the crispy onion ring, juicy tomato, and tangy pickles give you everything you are looking for when it comes to a good burger. It’s perfectly drippy and you almost have to unhinge your jaw to get that first bite. I used the fresh peach as a palette cleanser in between bites which made for a fresh explosion of flavor each time.

Lakeside Beach Patio is seasonal so if you want to get those vibes (and bites) in, you need to do so before the season starts to change. I suggest the BBQ Peach Burger if you do.

Lakeside Beach Patio and Grill is located at 4081 Lakeshore Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For hours of operation and general information they can be reached by phone at 530-255-2135.