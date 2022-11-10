EAT This week: Lakeview Social’s Bibimbap

This week's featured EAT dish is Lakeview Social's Bibimbap.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If this week’s feature is new to your eyes (and taste buds), I’d recommend a hearty dose to get the full understanding. Luckily the doses being served at Lakeview Social are of huge proportion so you have plenty of time to get all the flavor combinations and the full experience of this Korean comfort food.

Available as either a bowl or wrapped up in a burrito, there’s a lot happening with this dish. The general translation of this dish means “mixed rice,” but in addition to the rice you also have egg, steak, carrots, cucumbers, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and pickled chilies. All of that is topped with gochujang and a light dusting of black sesame seeds. No, the kitchen sink doesn’t make an appearance, but it comes close.

I want to start off with the steak (sirloin). Sliced thin and soaked in their bulgogi marinade, it is super tender and it has a real depth of flavor that’s accentuated by the crust from its time on the griddle. From there it really is a choose-your-own-adventure kind of dish.

There’s a nice level of heat, although it’s not going to set anything on fire — just enough to let you know it’s lurking in the background, but never pokes its head out. Most of that comes from the gochujang (red chili paste), but all of the other ingredients help to knock it back a bit.

With all the textures and combinations of savory, sweet, fresh, and spicy, there’s something in this dish for everyone. And, if you really want an experience, pick it up and take the short walk to the lake to watch the sunset. Cool Tahoe weather and hot bibimbap — you’re welcome.

Oh, and don’t worry about looking foolish by not getting the name pronunciation correct. Just refer to it as the Betty Boop and all will be understood.

Lakeview Social is located at 3135 Harrison Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and information visit them online at lakeviewsocialtahoe.com or give them a call at 530-600-4007.