EAT This Week: Lakeview Social’s Bulgogi Cheese Steak

This week's featured EAT dish is Lakeview Social’s Bulgogi Cheese Steak.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

This week’s dish is a lesson in getting out of your comfort zone. Just because you have never heard of a specific dish or ingredient, shouldn’t be cause to scare you away. One of the things I always say is that you never know what might be your best bite of food, so keep an open mind — what do you have to lose?

While I’m certain many of you have heard of the cheesesteak sandwich, this dish really turns it on its ear and creates its own lane. Starting with the meat, bulgogi is a Korean-style barbecue beef. There is so much flavor packed into this meat that if this were a package being mailed, the post office would charge you double. It is super tender and gives you the little pockets of char from the griddle for texture.

The classic pairing of peppers and onions are also added to the fray, but here is where things get interesting. Instead of the more standard cheese whiz or provolone you’d find in a Philly cheesesteak, cheese curds are the choice doing the heavy melted lifting. In addition to that, crispy onions give you yet another texture and an extra sweet blast of onions, and then it is all topped off with a kimchi mayo and placed on a hoagie roll.

If I had you up until kimchi, let me walk you back from the ledge. The spice level here is perfect. The creaminess from the mayo calms it all down and what you get is essentially the condensed flavor of the kimchi without any of the shrapnel or textures. Flavor + mayo = deliciousness.

I can’t leave you without mentioning the cheese curds. These self-contained bursts of gooey-ness might be the stars of the show. Instead of the cheese melting over the side, it’s all nice and neat until that bite blows up in your mouth. Combine that with all the other flavor bombs and you owe it to yourself to get out of your comfort zone and dive into something new.

Lakeview Social is located at 3135 Harrison Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and information visit them online at lakeviewsocialtahoe.com or give them a call at 530-600-4007.