EAT This Week: Libation Lodge by SLBC’s Fallen Leaf Po’ Boy

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

The po’ boy sandwich is pretty synonymous with the state of Louisiana. And of you’ve ever been there you know they treat the dish with specific attention, usually consisting of breaded and fried seafood that has freshly been pulled from the Gulf. But, if you were to take the concept and ask yourself what would a po’ boy look like Tahoe-style? This week’s dish does it’s best to answer that.

Libation Lodge by SLBC’s Fallen Leaf Po’ Boy. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Let’s first start with the beef tenderloin. It is soaked in a marinade mainly consisting of chipotle, honey and chocolate. Once that flavor locks in, it is seared on both sides before getting finished up under the broiler and sliced to serve on a hoagie roll that’s been slathered in a cilantro lime pesto. Added to the beef are crawfish tails that have been delicately sautéed in a vanilla butter. The dish is finished off with fresh arugula, pickled onions and queso fresco cheese.

Given the cut of beef, you’re rewarded with ultra tenderness but it also packs the flavor. A little smoky, a little sweet, it marries up with the vanilla notes from the crawfish and gives you a surf and turf pairing that’s uniquely balanced.

The pesto adds a citrusy earthiness and when it clings to the slightly peppery arugula, salty chese, and tangy onions, you have a secondary cast of characters that are acting as if their existence depended on them winning an Oscar for their performance.

The dish is part of SLBCs new summer menu launch so if you needed a reason to go try some beer, here’s your chance. Speaking of beer, for a lighter pairing, go with their Sierra Oro Mexican Lager. For dark beer lovers, grab it with their Sendtaur Imperial Stout. Either option round out the flavors perfectly.

South Lake Brewing Company has two locations in South Lake Tahoe: The food-serving Libation Lodge at 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. #26 in the Village Center and the Brewery at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. For beer, food and brewery information visit them online at southlakebeer.com or reach the Brewery at 530-578-0087.