EAT This Week: Lone Eagle Grille’s Beef Pastrami Melt

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

To me, pastrami is like the bad boy of deli sandwich meats. Meats like ham, turkey, even chicken, are pretty standard when it comes to gracing the bread with their presence. But pastrami just hits different. It doesn’t conform to the other flavors of the sandwich – it forces you to build flavors around it rather than the other way around. I believe it’s that distinct smoky and peppery flavor that does the forcing, but regardless, it sure hits the mark in this week’s feature.

Lone Eagle Grille’s Beef Pastrami Melt. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

But, before we dive into the rest of the ingredients that sit between the slices, let’s start with the bread: a marbled rye. I know rye on its own can be a touch much for some folks, but having the marbled version (using both dark and white dough) cuts back on the heavy pronounced flavors of rye, giving you a much more toned down version while still keeping all the best parts when it comes to flavor pairing with the pastrami.

In addition to the pastrami, you get Gruyere cheese, dill pickles and a house made mustard. All of that gets slapped together and griddled to give you a crispy exterior and a gooey interior that explodes on your taste buds. The earthiness from the rye combined with the pastrami and slightly nutty and creaminess of the Gruyere feel like they’re family. But when the punch from the crazy cousins (pickle and mustard) drops in, that’s when it all comes together.

The sandwich is served with a side of herb fries, which honestly, were some of the best fries I’ve had. Equal parts crispy, salty, and fluffy, they are served just the way I like them.

If pastrami (or corned beef, even) is your thing, you owe it to yourself to check this sandwich out.

The Lone Eagle Grille is located at 111 Country Club Dr. in Incline Village. For hours of operation and menu information, visit them online at loneeaglegrille.com or reach them via phone at 775-886-6899.