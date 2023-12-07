EAT This Week: MacDuff’s Public House’s Steak and Guinness Stew

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

There are many dishes that can wow you with their presentation and flair and pricey ingredients. And then there are the dishes that feel like family – dishes that you know you can cuddle up next to, tell secrets, and count on to squeeze you a little tighter when giving you that great big ol’ hug. This week’s feature is one of those. Not that this week’s doesn’t wow you. It absolutely does – just in that comforting home-y kind of way.

MacDuff’s Public House’s Steak and Guinness Stew. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

If I told you that this dish carried the two title role ingredients (steak and Guinness) as well as carrots, onion, celery, peas, and potatoes, all cooked down into a deep and delicious stew that would make grandmas everywhere do back flips, you might think that you know what you’re in for. But, trust me, it’s so much better than that.

To start, this mammoth portion is served in a scratch-made bread bowl that’s baked every day in house. Any time I get the chance to pull apart warm, richness-soaked fresh sourdough (gluten free people close your eyes, I’m sorry), it’s one of my favorite parts of a dish.

That richness is a result of the velvety river of flavor that flows throughout this dish. Everything, from the veggies to the supremely tender beef, is cooked to perfection giving you just the right amount of texture when it comes to stews. The peas add just enough of a pop of sweetness so that at no point does any bite feel too weighted down.

If I could carry this stew around in a nap sack all winter and dive into it whenever the mood strikes (or when the weather calls for it), I’d need a lot of nap sack refills. Are nap sacks even a thing anymore? How about a satchel? Still, same problem to solve, no matter what the carrying vehicle is.

MacDuff’s Public House is located at 1041 Fremont Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information visit them online at macduffspub.net or give them a call at 530-542-8777.