EAT This Week: Maggie’s Braised Short Rib

This week's featured EAT dish is Maggie's Braised Short Rib.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When done right, braised short ribs can feel like great big old hug to your taste buds. This week’s version from Maggie’s is like a bear hug from an actual bear. So comforting and tasteful that if you just wanted to sit back and marinate in the experience for a couple minutes after your first bite, I’d completely get it.

The meat gets most of its flavor from the slow braise in a 300-degree oven. Cooked anywhere from four to four and a half hours, the beef is joined by a traditional mirepoix (onion, carrot, and celery), garlic, rosemary, thyme, and red wine (among others). It gets served on a crispy polenta cake with broccolini, topped with a garnish of micro greens, and surrounded by a jus extracted from the braising liquid.

As you can imagine, the short ribs are fall-apart tender. Not to overreact to the tenderness, but you could probably just give the meat a mean look and it’ll fall apart. The depth of flavor coming from the meat (and the surrounding jus) is as deep ad the Grand Canyon.

The polenta cake, which is also slow-cooked, gets whisked with fresh herbs, cheese and seasonings before getting its treatment of being cut and pan seared to order. It’s creamy inside with that griddled texture on the outside while also soaking up the jus, so it’s teeming with taste.

The broccolini is blanched with salt and pepper to a crisp-tender finish providing yet another textural component. Every bite (yes, even the veggies) benefits from a swipe in the jus so don’t sell it short.

Tip: the same short ribs are also used in their short rib benedict on their brunch menu. Don’t be ashamed to do both in a single day. I won’t tell.

Maggie’s Restaurant and Bar is located within the newly opened Desolation Hotel at 933 Poplar St. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit desolationhotel.com or reach the restaurant by phone at 530-725-0118.