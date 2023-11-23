EAT This Week: Maggie’s Grilled Octopus

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Depending on when you read this, you’re either knee deep in Thanksgiving Day fare, or you’ve had enough turkey and stuffing to last you until next November. In any case, I thought it would be good to get out of the box this week and give you something that was about as far away from gravy and green bean casserole as possible: grilled octopus.

Maggie’s Grilled Octopus. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Some of you might have just given me a dirty look, but unless you’ve had this version from Maggie’s, I’m going to urge you to hold judgment and holster those pursed lips. If you’ve never had octopus, you’d probably be surprised that even though it swims in the ocean, it doesn’t carry a real fishy taste – it’s more meaty and mild in flavor.

This appetizer served alongside a quick pickled cucumber frisée salad, grilled lemon wedge, micro sorrel, and is finished off with a drizzle of lemon cilantro oil. The cook on the octopus is perfect. Charred to bring out the smokiness, but super tender. A swipe through the flavored oil, along with a squeeze of grilled lemon heaps on the brightness and the acidity cuts through the meat for a superbly refreshing bite.

The greens add a great texture component and can be eaten as a palette cleanser between each bite or along with the octopus for an added freshness. Either way, they offer a complete compliment to flavor of the octopus.

We all know there are more Thanksgiving leftovers than you know what to do with. If you get to day four and you just can’t take another turkey sandwich or ladle of turkey soup, then this is the ultimate getaway cuisine. Heck, you may even like it enough to serve alongside the cranberry sauce for every Thanksgiving to come – that is, if it isn’t eaten before the turkey gets carved.

Maggie’s Restaurant and Bar is located within the Desolation Hotel at 933 Poplar St. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit desolationhotel.com or reach the restaurant via phone at 530-725-0118.