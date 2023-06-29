EAT This Week: Maggie’s Pistachio Crusted Lamb Chop

Maggie’s Pistachio Crusted Lamb Chop

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I know this is the second week in a row that I featured a lamb dish. At some point I’m going to convert the lamb lingerers into lamb lovers and this dish definitely has the magic to do it. For starters, those of you that eat with their eyes first might have to undo a belt notch at first glance because this dish is gorgeous to look at.

But if you really want to enjoy this dish in all its splendor, we have to start with the lamb. It gets a mustard rub treatment before getting grilled and its pistachio exterior applied. From there, it is finished in the oven until your desired roast. I’m not going to say it, but I feel like I have to: just don’t go for anything over medium rare. Once the lamb goes past this point it loses a bit of its mojo. If you have to have meat well done, order a burger … Moving on.

It is laid over top a purple sweet potato puree, a summer squash hash, and then drizzled with a blueberry mint gastric, and finished off with a dash of microgreens. Yeah, it might seem like this is a crowded party to try and mingle in, but everything is so fun and so delicious, that you can’t help but want to be a part of every conversation.

The potato puree is creamy with a hint of sweetness and when paired with the components of the hash (bacon, pearl onions, beets, squash, tomato), freshness just exudes with each bite. The char and delicate balance of sweet and savory on the lamb is where the sunshine of this dish lies. When you get a slight pinch of the blueberry gastric is when the bite really sings – like it really starts belting out Broadway tunes, I swear.

You know I’m a big fan of having multiple flavors on a dish and changing up each bite with different combinations – and this dish is no different – but this might be the first time where I’d be super happy just eating a plate of each component on their own. I’m not drooling, you’re drooling.

Maggie’s Restaurant and Bar is located within the Desolation Hotel at 933 Poplar St. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit desolationhotel.com or reach the restaurant via phone at 530-725-0118.