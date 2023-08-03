EAT This Week: Mandarin Garden’s Mongolian Beef

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If I asked everyone in the room to raise their hand if they knew what Chinese dish was their favorite, I’m pretty sure everyone would (at a minimum) at least raise their hand. I mean, everyone loves at least one Chinese dish, right? But with that being the case, I’m not sure exactly how many people would choose this week’s feature. Although maybe after you try it, you might have a chance of opinion.

Mandarin Garden’s Mongolian Beef. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

I think in some cases Mongolian beef might get lumped in with its spicier counterpart, Szechuan beef. Mongolian beef – and certainly in the case of Mandarin Garden’s version – is more on the mild side. But, that doesn’t mean it’s not packing in the flavor.

Mandarin Garden uses high quality beef that, once it makes its way to your mouth, almost literally melts it’s so tender. It is served with sautéed onions (both white and green) alongside crispy cellophane noodles.

The flavors are deep and rich, and they are a textbook example of walking the line between sweet and salty. You can feel the backbone of flavors like garlic and ginger seeping through its pores. The noodles offer a nice crispy element and the sautéed veggies add a freshness that is punctuated with a delicate sweetness.

If you’re one that likes to tweak some of the classic Chinese dishes, don’t worry. The chef has over 52 years of experience and can easily handle whatever request you are seeking.

Oh, and if you’re one that just has to have some type of starter with your Chinese, I’d recommend the hot and sour soup. Believe me, you’ll thank me later.

Mandarin Garden Chinese Restaurant is located at 2502 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. For more information or takeout ordering you can reach them by phone at 530-544-8885.