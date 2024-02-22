EAT This Week: Mandarin Garden’s Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

What is it about knowing there are secret items on a menu? Not that this week’s feature is a complete secret because if you know, you know. But, if you were just to look at the Mandarin Garden menu at face value, you might not notice these are available for you to order. And if you do skip them, you’re missing out.

As far as the ingredients, they’re not a secret whatsoever – it’s basically all right there in the name. But, this dish is not about ingredients. It’s about the end result, which comes to you in all their glory with a garnish of matchstick carrots and diced green onions.

Mandarin Garden’s Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

When you’re expecting wings to be fried, there’s a certain expectation of crunchiness – and these do not disappoint. The exterior carries the perfect crunch factor and when you bite into it, the chicken doesn’t hide its juiciness. Each wing is like a mini piece of the best version of fried chicken. And if you have kids, these are sure to be a hit.

When you’re not boasting crazy ingredients or spices, you really have to rely on all the components doing their job to the greatest of their abilities. Mission accomplished here because the flavor stays with you long after the last one hits your belly – in the absolute best way possible.

I know we’re not too far removed from the Super Bowl and you may not be thinking about wings right now. But, game day or not, if you’re a fan, you owe it to yourself to put these on the list to check out.

Mandarin Garden Chinese Restaurant is located at 2502 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. For more information or takeout ordering you can reach them via phone at 530-544-8885