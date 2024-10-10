EAT This Week: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Al Pastor Tacos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

As I type this taco feature up on a Tuesday, it only makes me want this dish even more. Yeah, Taco Tuesday is definitely a thing for a lot of people, but when you have something this good it really doesn’t matter which day of the week you throw these down your gullet – just that you take the time to savor the dish. I guess “take your time” isn’t quite the best phrase to use because I definitely didn’t with these – they were gone before I knew it.

With a ton of house made Mexican dishes, along with an abundance of plant-based options, these are still one of my favorites on the menu at Maria’s – although, to be honest, I could roll up and eat a wet piece of clay if it was sitting in one of their handmade tortillas. Luckily we don’t have to go there.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Al Pastor Tacos. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The al pastor is one of four protein options you can choose to have with these tacos (carne asada, carnitas, or grilled chicken are the others). They are topped with chopped onion, fresh cilantro and radish, with your choice of green or red salsa and fresh limes.

The meat is unbelievably delicate and light, but at the same time, packs in the richness. It’s equal parts smoky, sweet and spicy and it absolutely is the star of the show. Back it up with the crunch from the onion and radish, then the fresh pop from the cilantro and top it off with a zing from the lime spritz and you almost have the perfect bite – that is, until you add some of the sauce. It definitely amps up the heat, but there’s also a layered complexity that bumps everything else up a notch.

If the heat is too much, go with one of their milder sauces and you’ll be just fine. Or, add in some avocado or an aguas frescas and you’ll cool that palette down in no time. Or should I say, just in time for another bite.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at mariaslaketahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-2200.