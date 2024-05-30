EAT This Week: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Alambre

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

As someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen and writes a weekly food column, I’ve come across a ton of dishes from many different countries. But, this week’s feature was a complete blind spot for me. I had never heard of Alambre before trying it at Maria’s as part of their new summer menu. And, all I can say is where has this dish been all my life?

The drooling starts with a hearty sautée of bell peppers and onions then joined by a perfectly seasoned duo of beef and shrimp with a topping of crispy bacon. All of that gets smothered with a cheese blend that melts into every nook and cranny of the ingredients and is served with their homemade flour tortillas, rice, beans, and guacamole.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Alambre Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

It comes to the table on one of those sizzling fajita platters that send aromas throughout the entire room. You know what I’m talking about. That dish that makes you stop what you’re doing, makes your nostrils start to salivate, and you instantly wish you had ordered what you’re smelling. This is that kind of dish.

My recommendation is to try the dish in its own tortilla first – just to get your taste buds harmonized. The cheese caramelizes a bit on the platter and I’m not sure if there’s a better flavor than caramelized cheese. So when you get that along with the insanely tender beef and juicy shrimp you almost forget there’s bacon in the dish … Almost. It adds a slight smokiness to balance the sweetness of the peppers, and while the taste has familiar beats of Mexican flavor, it’s unique enough to give you something completely new.

The accompaniments only add to the fun. Grab a little of each and test your way through your favorite bite combination. None of them take away from the full flavor of the dish itself – they just add layers to the richness that amplifies all the components.

This is sure to leave an impression.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at mariaslaketahoe.com or call them at 530-600-2200.