EAT This Week: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Chili Verde Platter

Chili Verde is a dish that can go by a lot of names. But if there’s one name to sum up the offering at Maria’s, it’s “yum.” This is exactly what you might expect if you were invited over for a home-cooked Mexican meal, which is pretty much right on brand if you’ve ever been to the restaurant.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Chili Verde Platter. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Everything starts with pork shoulder slow-cooked in their verde tomatillo salsa for one and a half to two hours until super tender. During that time, the salty and tanginess of the salsa penetrate the meat so that no portion goes untouched by flavor. It’s served up with their home-made sides of cilantro rice and beans, along with their famous from-scratch tortillas.

You could easily take the plate and like a kid with a cereal bowl of left over milk, dump it right down your throat – and honestly, I’d get it. But I like to rip off chunks of tortilla and use it to pick up the huge chunks of pork and sauce and a little rice and beans and then shove it down my throat. You really can’t go wrong either way, although the table next to you might not think the same. In that case, just take it home and do it.

No matter how you enjoy it, you’ll enjoy it. The pork stays juicy, and everything eats with a brightness that never weighs you down. Even with that lightness, it still manages to be the perfect comfort during the winter months.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at mariaslaketahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-2200.