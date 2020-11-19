EAT This Week: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Las Fajitas

Maria's Mexican Restaurant's Las Fajitas.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Comedian Mitch Hedberg might have said it best when he said, “I wish they made fajita cologne, because that stuff smells good.” One whiff of a sizzling fajita platter can have your jowls salivating like Pavlov’s dog, and this dish is no exception.

Let’s start with the meat. Here, we went all out with the marinated musketeers of chicken, carne asada and shrimp. Why choose one when you can have all three, right? They are sautéed with the familiar blend of red and green bell peppers and onions. But there’s a little secret added to the fray that I won’t spoil here, but it’s just enough to kick that flavor profile up a notch or two.

The sidecar gang consists of black beans, cilantro rice and guacamole — all scratch made and as fresh as a Bel-Air prince. Each of these, when added to the bite, add depth and (what may sound a little cheesy) love to each bite. Yes, you can actually taste the love that is put into cooking.

The only bite to describe is if we go completely agro and add everything into the tortilla at once. Before we do describe this bite, let’s talk about the tortillas. They are all handmade (and vegan) everyday and the texture and flavor that come from them might be the kicker in this dish that sends it over the top.

Now, about that bite: the meat has just the right amount of charred areas that give it an extra bump of smokiness and texture. When mixed with the slight sweetness from the peppers and onions, the creaminess of the guac, and the gap filling rice and beans, I’m telling you, it sings. And not like the soft sounds of a modest folk singer, I’m talking Aretha Franklin belting it out.

If you’re someone that dreams of steamed fajita facials, I’m going to recommend this to you. Even if you aren’t, which is probably more normal, I’d still recommend. One sniff and you’ll be hooked.

“What’s that you’re wearing? That’s sizzlin’!”

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu, takeout and additional information visit them online at mariaslaketahoe.com or give them a call at 530-600-2200.