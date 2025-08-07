EAT This Week: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Surf and Turf Tacos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature, we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Taking a pairing as classic as surf and turf and turning it into one of the most beloved dishes like a taco is the kind of thing that the food nerd in me gets excited about. I’m totally on board with all three of those things, so to have them come together like a hunger-fighting Voltron – sign me up.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Surf and Turf Tacos. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Over the years I’ve mentioned the care and deliciousness of Maria’s handmade corn tortillas, and I’m not going to stop now. They are some of the best that I’ve tasted and with this dish you get two. The marinated steak (carne asada) gets sautéed with onions then mixed with grilled shrimp and mashed avocado before getting placed in the tortilla and doused with house chipotle sauce.

If anyone remembers the movie “Big Trouble in Little China” and at the end when the guy starts blowing up and eventually bursts at seams – that’s essentially what this dish is in the flavor department. But not only is it bursting with flavor, it has subtle layers to it. The steak is rich and smoky, the shrimp it light and tender, the avocado creamy and earthy, and the sauce is tangy with a little bit of heat.

In my world it’s hard not to like all things taco, but when you come across one that addresses each of the ingredients with care and thoughtfulness, it can have minimal ingredients and still be lights out. I think this week’s feature falls into that category. A very tasty and amazing category that gets me drooling when I think about it.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information, visit them online at mariaslaketahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-2200.