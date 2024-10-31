EAT This Week: McP’s Taphouse’s Irish Idaho Pizza

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Ever have those dishes that you see on the menu that look interesting, but you’re never quite sure so you don’t end up ordering it, and then once you see it (or take a bite from someone else who had ordered it) you wish that you had pulled the trigger? Yeah, this week’s feature is one of those.

McP’s Taphouse’s Irish Idaho Pizza. Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

This menu item is truly an original. I don’t think I’ve seen anything close to it before – and I’ve seen my fair share of menus. But, like I’ve said many a times in this column, pizza is my kryptonite, so it had me before I even laid eyes on it.

This dish will subvert your whole idea of a pizza, so when I say it is a pizza, it is that, but with twists and turns that would dizzy up M. Night Shyamalan – in the best possible ways.

Sitting in for the traditional marinara is a bechamel sauce that gets draped over the pizza dough then topped with a combination of mashed potatoes, bacon and Irish white cheddar cheese then finished off with green onions, tomatoes and a healthy dollop of sour cream. Trust me, if you’re up for the ride, it will not disappoint.

The result is like if a twice baked potato and a pizza had a delicious baby. It’s rich (from the bechamel) and smoky (from the bacon), but it never feels heavy – it’s surprisingly light. The freshness from the tomatoes and green onions helps to cut the richness from the sauce, and when you add in some of the sour cream, that tart creaminess is like the icing on the cake.

For me, the Irish white cheddar is the catalyst for each bite. Because it gives you layers of sweetness and nuttiness it seamlessly balances all the other components while elevating them at the same time.

Yes, it may sound interesting – and it is. But when interesting meets delicious, rarely does it ever disappoint – and this dish does not disappoint.

McP’s Taphouse Grill is located at 4125 Lake Tahoe Blvd A in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and drink information visit them online at mcpstahoe.net or reach them via phone at 530-542-4435.